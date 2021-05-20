Rahul Gandhi hits out at centre over dead bodies on Ganga banks

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the dead bodies buried on the banks of the river Ganga, saying that the head of the Modi’s “system” remains buried in the same sand.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “The clothes of every dead body visible on the banks of river Ganga say that the head of the Modi’s system remains buried in the same sand.”

गंगा माँ की रेत से दिखता हर शव का कपड़ा कहता है,

कि उसी रेत में सर दफ़नाए मोदी सिस्टम रहता है! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2021

His attack on the Prime Minister came after several dead bodies were found buried on the banks of river Ganga in several districts of Uttar Pradesh while several of them were also seen floating in the river.

Many photographs and videos of the half burnt and decomposed dead bodies have gone viral on social media in last few days.

A few days ago bodies of suspected Covid patients washed up on banks of Ganga in Bihar’s Buxar, and some unidentified corpses were found floating in the Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The local people, traumatised by the sight of floating human bodies in the Ganga, fear spreading of diseases in the area, which has not been spared by the ravaging Covid pandemic.

They complained of stench coming from the bloated, decomposed corpses and accused the authorities of ineptitude.

“We informed the administration about the matter, but no action has been taken by them. If the situation continues like this, there is fear of us getting infected by Coronavirus,” Akhand, a resident, told ANI.

The incident of floating and piling up of corpses in Bihar sparked fears about the scale of the Covid crisis in the country. Authorities believe the relatives of those succumbed to the virus, may not have been able to find space for the last rites.