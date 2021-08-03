Rahul Gandhi hosts breakfast meet; leaders from 15 Oppn parties attend

New Delhi: In a show of unity, 15 opposition parties attended the breakfast meeting hosted by Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday at Constitution Club. They discussed the current political situation after the Pegasus snooping project was revealed.

The parties which attended the meeting included — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, RSP, KCM, JMM, National Conference (NC), Trinamool Congress, DMK and LJD.

Rahul Gandhi with opposition leaders at the breakfast meeting held at Constitution Club on Tuesday, August 3. (Twitter/@scribe_prashant)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bahujan Samaj Party, however, stayed away from the meeting.

Opposition parties are mulling an idea of holding a mock Parliament after their demand of discussion on the snooping controversy has not been met by the government so far.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row but the government says that after the IT Minister’s statement only clarification can be sought. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has termed it as a “non issue”.

Amid the blame game, sources have said that both the Houses of Parliament could function for only 18 hours out of the total 105 hours of scheduled sitting till last week.

In the upper House, a proper debate was witnessed only on the Covid issue while the Lok Sabha could not see any debate, though the government passed important legislations in both Houses.