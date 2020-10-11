Rahul Gandhi: Many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims, and Tribals to be human

New Delhi: On Sunday, the congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that many Indians do not consider Dalits, Tribals and muslims to be human.

Rahul Gandhi wrote on his twitter handle that “The shameful truth is many Indians don’t consider Dalits, Muslims, and Tribals to be human. The CM & his police say no one was raped because for them, and many other Indians, she was NO ONE.”

He slammed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP police over Hathras incident.

Gandhi shared an article which is published by BBC on Hathras incident. The BBC report asked why the state government and police officials are trying to prove that the 19-year-old girl wasn’t raped when the evidence backs up her story.

“The evidence backs up her story, so why do officials keep insisting she wasn’t raped?,” BBC report asks.

Rahul Gandhi’s comments came a day after the central govt. has issued a notification for the CBI to take over the probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of a teenage girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

A 19-year-old from Dalit caste had died of grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper-caste men.

Besides the alleged gang-rape case, the UP government has sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests.