Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th September 2022 11:00 pm IST
New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here.

The Congress said the two leaders had a fruitful discussion on a number of issues.

The meeting took place at Hotel ITC Maurya in Chanakyapuri.

“Met the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina, earlier today,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

“India and Bangladesh are natural allies and it’s crucial that both our countries work towards strengthening this bond,” he also said.

The Bangladeshi prime minister arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit to hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi following which the two sides are likely to ink pacts in key areas, including defence, trade and river water sharing.

Hasina, who last visited the country in 2019, was received at the airport by Union minister Darshana Jardosh. She held bilateral talks with Modi on Tuesday in the national capital.

