Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

Syed AzamPublished: 14th November 2020 9:53 am IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 131st birth anniversary.

The Congress leader paid floral tribute to his great grandfather at Shantivan here.

Nehru became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. In India, Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru.

The former prime minister was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ and was known for emphasizing the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as ‘Bal Diwas’ or Children’s Day in India.

On this day, a number of activities are organized for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organize commemorative events on this day.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

Source: ANI

