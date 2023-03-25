Rahul Gandhi penalised for insulting backward classes: Sushil Modi

"I have also filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a lower court of Patna and its hearing is scheduled in the month of April this year," Sushil Modi said.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2023 8:40 pm IST
ANI

Patna: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is penalised as he insulted the people from backward classes and the BJP has nothing to do with it.

“The court has convicted him for insulting people who have Modi surname. He has insulted the backward class people and the court has given him punishment. BJP has nothing to do with it,” he said.

“Congress has a number of prominent lawyers. Why they did not put their arguments strongly. I personally believe that there is a conspiracy going on within the Congress party to eliminate Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Also Read
No one will save Lalu family in the IRCTC scam: Sushil Modi

“I have also filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in a lower court of Patna and its hearing is scheduled in the month of April this year,” Sushil Modi said.

“The way actions were taken against Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar is highly pleased with it. After the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar’s mission to present himself as PM candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have gained strength. After the action on Tejashwi Yadav by central agencies, the pressure from Nitish Kumar has released… He is enjoying the moment. His party leaders giving statements to support these two leaders is merely a show-off,” the BJP leader added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2023 8:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button