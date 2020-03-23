Rahul Gandhi rakes up the mask, ventilator export issue

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the export of masks and ventilators till March 19 as a criminal conspiracy. He raised the issue soonafter the Congress sought sacking of the Union Commerce Minister.

He tweeted in Hindi, “Respected Prime Minister, on the suggestion of the WHO the government was advised to keep stock of ventilators and masks, but the opposite has been done and these items have been exported. At whose behest has this been done?”

“Is this not a criminal conspiracy?” Rahul questioned.

Earlier, the party sought removal of the Union Commerce Minister.

“This is criminal as our doctors, nurses and patients are facing acute scarcity,” said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

“Should you (the PM) not sack Union Commerce Minister & Commerce Secretary for permitting exports of ventilators and other raw material?” asked Surjewala.

Earlier, the party objected to the permission given to companies to export masks and ventilators alleging that this was allowed till March 19. Surjewala termed it as a “criminal conspiracy”.

“Why was it allowed when the country is facing a shortage of such items?” asked Surjewala.

The party attached the notification issued on March 19 by the Director General of Foreign Trade.

The Congress alleged the government acted only when the COVID-19 positive cases started rising.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.