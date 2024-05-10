Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy travel in state transport bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy travelled in a state-owned Road Transport Corporation bus here and explained to the passengers about various schemes included in the party’s Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul and CM Reddy boarded the RTC bus at Dil Sukh Nagar in the city.

Rahul inquired about the free bus travel facility for women on the RTC buses.

Rahul Gandhi explained to the passengers about Yuva Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Nari Nyay, and Shramik Nyay as included in the Congress Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, in a public rally in Medak, Telangana, on Thursday, the Congress leader vowed to fill 30 lakh government jobs once the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment woes in the country. He alleged that PM Modi “made crores of youth” unemployed.

“Narendra Modi made crores of youth of the country unemployed. But the Congress party has come up with the scheme of ‘first job is permanent’. In this scheme, we will give every educated youth the right to an apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh. Then as soon as the INDIA government is formed on June 4, we will start the work of filling 30 lakh government jobs,” Gandhi said while addressing the gathering in Medak.

Gandhi alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had claimed to “destroy the Constitution” while calling the ongoing general elections an “election between two ideologies.”

“Our Constitution protects the poor, tribal and backward people in the country. Before the Constitution was formed, the poor people in India did not have any rights. The book of the Constitution is the voice of your heart, which has been achieved by the Congress Party and crores of the people of India after decades-long struggle. But the people of BJP have clearly said that they will destroy the Constitution,” he said.

“This election is between two ideologies. On one side is the Congress Party and the INDIA alliance, which are engaged in saving the Constitution. On the other side are Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS, who are trying to destroy the Constitution. We will protect the Constitution. No power can destroy the Constitution of India,” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader further alleged that PM Modi has “worked for people like Adani” while promising to make “crores of people millionaires.”

“Narendra Modi has worked for people like Adani. Today, 22 people in the country have as much wealth as 70 crore people. Now the Congress party will make crores of people millionaires. One woman will be selected from every poor family in the country and the Congress Party will send Rs 1 lakh per year to her account,” he said.

Gandhi also vowed to conduct a caste census in the country after coming to power.

“In India, the population of backward, tribal, Dalit, poor general and minority classes is around 90 per cent. But they do not get to participate in the country. Therefore, we have decided that a caste census will be conducted all over India. So that people of every section can know what is their population is and participation in the country,” he said.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.