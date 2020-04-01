Rahul Gandhi sends aid to Amethi, helps people in lockdown

New Delhi: After his electoral loss from Amethi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s love for his constituency has not diminished. He has sent truckload of wheat and other supplies to Amethi to be distributed among the poor who are facing the brunt of lockdown.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh said, “Rahul ji has not forgotten his responsibility for Amethi as it has special place in his heart.”

Congress leaders of the constituency said that a truckload of wheat has arrived and will be distributed amongst the people in the area.

Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi in the last general election to BJP’s Smriti’s Irani. However, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rahul Gandhi has sanctioned Rs 2.66 crore from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund for his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Under the MPLAD, the lawmakers can recommend the district collector on which project they want to spend the money in their respective constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi had been warning the government that India will pay “extremely heavy price” for the Centre’s inability to act decisively against the spread of coronavirus.

Even on February 12, he had made a similar statement when he said, “coronavirus was an extremely serious threat to the people and the economy.”

Source: IANS

