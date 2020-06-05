Rahul Gandhi shares Saint Kabir couplet on environment day

New Delhi: Emphasising on the wildlife protection, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of World Environment Day and birth anniversary of Saint Kabir recited one of his couplets asking “to be prepared and take action now”.

“Kal kare so aaj kar, aaj kare so ab, pal me parlay hoyegi, bahuri karoge kab’ (It is important to complete one’s task today itself and not to postpone it indefinitely. What if world was to end in the next moment? Be prepared, take action now),” he tweeted.

Kabir was an intellectual saint, who worked towards reforming India through his teachings. These teachings were the basis of knowledge of his Bhakti movement, which was officially called Kabir Panth.

Rahul Gandhi also attached a picture from Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Kerala’s Wayanad, where two elephants are seen crossing a road.

His remarks came amid the political war over the death of a pregnant elephant caused by eating a pineapple stuffed with fire crackers in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

The pregnant elephant had died in the slushy water of the river Velliyar on May 27.

Kerala Forest Department team probing the killing of the pregnant elephant is learnt to have taken two persons into custody. The local Manarakadu police station on Wednesday registered a case in the gruesome incident.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.