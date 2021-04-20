Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The Congress leader took to Twitter and shared the information with everyone.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

Rahul Gandhi also asked all those who may have come in his close contact in the past few days to get themselves tested.

After the news was out, messages from his well wishers started pouring in wishing him speedy recovery.

Get well soon Sir. Allah Shifa dey aapko aur Manmohan Sahib Ko. We need you the most. God has send you as an angel for us. You're our saviour from the brutalities of RSS and BJP. Insha Allah, you'll be fine very soon. — The (Lone) Ranger (@Kalamian_muse) April 20, 2021

Damn! Shocking! Get well soon Rahul ji. This country needs you, now more than ever. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 20, 2021

Wishes for a speedy recovery.



India, and especially this clueless government needs your guidance and voice to force them to work for people in this time of crisis. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 20, 2021

#RahulGandhi is a fighter he will defeat corona will lead us again pray for him 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yxcJpUs3DK — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) April 20, 2021

Get well soon @RahulGandhi ji.

You are the only hope for better future for India..#RahulGandhi #MyLeaderRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/bMP7LmUSg0 — Ramsuri Reddy |కొల్లి రామసూరి రెడ్డి 🇮🇳 (@kolliramasuri) April 20, 2021

Senior Congress leader, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has also been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.