Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The Congress leader took to Twitter and shared the information with everyone.
“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi also asked all those who may have come in his close contact in the past few days to get themselves tested.
After the news was out, messages from his well wishers started pouring in wishing him speedy recovery.
Senior Congress leader, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has also been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.