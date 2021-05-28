Rahul Gandhi to address press conference

New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address press conference at 12:25 p.m. today.

During the conference, the leader may speak on various issues including COVID-19 pandemic and policies of Lakshadweep administrator.

On Thursday, he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the reforms in Lakshadweep alleging that the future of the people of the island is threatened as the administrator has unilaterally proposed sweeping changes without duly consulting elected representatives.

Earlier, he had blamed the central government after bodies of COVID-19 were found in Ganga River. He said that people cannot be blamed for this as they doing so because of helplessness.

“The responsibility is not collective but that of the central government,” he added.

The press conference can be watched live here:

With inputs from agencies