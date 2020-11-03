Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Bihar on Nov 4

New Delhi, Nov 3 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two more rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Wednesday — Bihariganj and Araria — ahead of the third phase of polling on November 7.

It will be his fourth day of campaigning in Bihar and second ahead of the final phase of the state elections.

Rahul’s first rally is slated to be held in Bihariganj in Madhepura district and second in Araria in Araria district.

In Bihariganj, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao is the party candidate.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed an election meeting at Kodha in Katihar and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “looting Bihar, due to which people had made up their minds on ushering in change”.

Elections for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are set to be held in three phases. Polling in 71 Assembly segments was held in the first phase on October 28. After the November 3 voting in 94 more seats, the remaining 78 constituencies will go to polls on November 7. The counting of votes is slated for November 10.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.