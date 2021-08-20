Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad on September 17

Hyderabad: The former president of Congress Committee and the MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana on September 17.

Rahul Gandhi will undertake a visit to Telangana at the conclusion of meetings launched by “Dalit Girijan” communities.

Preparations are afoot to organize a mammoth meeting of 5 lakh people on September 17.

Congress intends to launch its mission 2023 by the visit of Rajiv Gandhi to the state. The Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy had consulted the party leaders in this regard.