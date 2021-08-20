Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad on September 17

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 20th August 2021 2:17 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The former president of Congress Committee and the MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana on September 17.

Rahul Gandhi will undertake a visit to Telangana at the conclusion of meetings launched by “Dalit Girijan” communities.

Preparations are afoot to organize a mammoth meeting of 5 lakh people on September 17.

Congress intends to launch its mission 2023 by the visit of Rajiv Gandhi to the state. The Pradesh Congress President Revanth Reddy had consulted the party leaders in this regard.

