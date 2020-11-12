Rahul Gandhi to visit Kannur for a day on Nov 12

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make a flying visit to Kannur in Kerala on Thursday, party sources said.

The MP from Wayanad will land at the Kannur airport and drive to the residence of AICC General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal to offer condolences over the demise of latter’s mother on Wednesday.

After paying his respects to the departed soul, Rahul will return to Delhi later in the day.

Venugopal’s meteoric rise at the national level in the party is attributed to his closeness with Gandhi.

A two time-Lok Sabha member from Alappuzha, the 57-year-old Venugopal did not contest the 2019 general elections, but was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.