Rahul Gandhi visits violence-affected areas of Delhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi on Wednesday evening, saying the violence in the capital had hurt the country’s reputation in the world.

Gandhi visit Brijpuri area

Gandhi arrived in Brijpuri area where miscreants set fire to and vandalised a school. On reaching Arun Public School, Gandhi said, “This school is the future of India and hatred and violence has not only burnt this school building but also burnt the future of the country.”

He said “People who are spreading hatred and violence are enemies of progress. Efforts are being made to divide people, today it is a time of sorrow, so I have come here. Let us all come together to restore the situation again.”

Courtesy “twitter/MahilaCongress”

Courtesy “twitter/MahilaCongress”

Courtesy “twitter/MahilaCongress”

Violence has hurt India’s prestige in world: Rahul

He said “the violence in the country’s capital has hurt the country’s reputation in the world.”

Asking people in the violence-hit areas to maintain peace , he said, “Brotherhood, unity and love is our strength, which we must maintain.”

Gandhi said “During the violence the brotherhood, unity and love of India has been burnt, which is being distributed to India in such a manner. It will not benefit Bharat Mata”.

Other Congress leaders

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and K.C. Venugopal were also present along with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

After visiting the dilapidated school, Gandhi said, “Such acts have damaged the mutual brotherhood of Mother India and the country. Such politics will not only harm the school but also harm the future of the country as a school.”

Chaudhary said after the tour of northeast Delhi that the violence has hurt people’s faith. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had not yet visited the riot-hit areas.

After visiting the school, Gandhi also went to see a mosque set on fire during the violence.