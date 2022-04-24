Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University on May 7: Revanth Reddy

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 24th April 2022
Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit the famous Arts College at the Osmania University on May 7, the state congress chief A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.

Revanth further said that the students and alumni of the university approached the party to invite Gandhi to interact with the students and by no means is a political event.

“The TPCC requested Rahul to visit Osmania University, once the epicenter of the Telangana statehood movement. To protect the interests of the state, we have invited Rahul on a two-day visit on May 6 and 7 in Warangal and Hyderabad,” he said.

It is to be seen whether the university will permit the event to happen.

