Rahul Gandhi wishes people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

SameerPublished: 30th November 2020 8:44 am IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

“Away from ego, Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught me truth and brotherhood. I pay tribute to him. Best wishes to all of you, Guru Purab. #GuruNanakJayanti2020,” read Gandhi’s tweet translated from Hindi.

Devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima.

