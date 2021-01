New Delhi, Jan 20 : Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated people of the US after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in.

“Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy. Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris. Inauguration Day,” he said in a tweet.

His remarks came soon after Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the US.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.