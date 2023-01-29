Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 29th January 2023 3:59 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at crowd during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at supporters during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders unfurls the national flag at the historical Lal Chowk during their ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Srinagar, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
