Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt row: Mahua Moitra warns BJP against ‘crossing the lines’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against ‘crossing the lines’ after the BJP’s ‘t-shirt’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi. Moitra, who had previously been targeted by BJP leaders for her ‘expensive’ Louis Vuitton bag.

“Seriously advise BJP to not cross line & comment on Opposition’s personal clothes & belongings. Remember if we start doing the same with watches, pens, shoes, rings & clothes BJP MPs wear, you’ll rue the day you started this game,” she tweeted on Saturday.

On Friday, Shiv Sena MP and former Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi mocked the BJP, saying that only the BJP could have calculated the cost of “electing the suit-book sarkar” so quickly.

वाह! टी- शर्ट का दाम कितनी फटाफट ढूँढ निकाल ट्वीट कर दिया, काश उतनी ही जल्दी से देश की जनता को इस सूट-बूट सरकार चुन कर लाने का दाम भुगतना पड़ रहा है उसका हिसाब करते तो देश का भी भला होता! — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 9, 2022

“The Centre has only a ‘T-shirt’ against the biggest Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel told the media. “While the Congress is engaged in uniting the country, the ruling party is still entrapped in T-shirts and khaki shorts.”

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that the T-shirt he wore during a part of the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra” cost more than Rs 41,000.

“Bharat, dekho,” (India, look), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted from its handle and posted two pictures, one of Gandhi and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing. The Burberry T-shirt cost Rs 41,257, it claimed.