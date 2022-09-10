Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt row: Mahua Moitra warns BJP against ‘crossing the lines’

Shiv Sena MP and former Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also mocked the BJP, saying that only the BJP could have calculated the cost of "electing the suit-book sarkar" so quickly.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th September 2022 3:51 pm IST
Kali row: Trinamool not to take onus of FIRs against Mahua Moitra
TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against ‘crossing the lines’ after the BJP’s ‘t-shirt’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi. Moitra, who had previously been targeted by BJP leaders for her ‘expensive’ Louis Vuitton bag.

“Seriously advise BJP to not cross line & comment on Opposition’s personal clothes & belongings. Remember if we start doing the same with watches, pens, shoes, rings & clothes BJP MPs wear, you’ll rue the day you started this game,” she tweeted on Saturday.

Also Read
BJP’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi over price of his T-shirt

On Friday, Shiv Sena MP and former Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi mocked the BJP, saying that only the BJP could have calculated the cost of “electing the suit-book sarkar” so quickly.

MS Education Academy

“The Centre has only a ‘T-shirt’ against the biggest Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel told the media. “While the Congress is engaged in uniting the country, the ruling party is still entrapped in T-shirts and khaki shorts.”

 The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that the T-shirt he wore during a part of the ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra” cost more than Rs 41,000.

“Bharat, dekho,” (India, look), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted from its handle and posted two pictures, one of Gandhi and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing. The Burberry T-shirt cost Rs 41,257, it claimed.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button