Rahul Gandhi’s Telangana state tour details released

Hyderabad: TPCC on Thursday released the two-day-long tour day details of the party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader will land at Shamshabad airport at 4.50 pm on May 6. He will leave for Warangal district from Shamshabad airport at 5.10 in a special chopper.

The former president of the congress party will address a farmers’ public meeting called Rythu Sangarshana Samithi, at the Arts college of Warangal. Later, he will leave for Hyderabad at 8 pm from Warangal and reach the state capital at 10.40 pm. Rahul will stay at the Taj Krishna hotel for the night.

On the next day (May 7), he will leave the Taj Krishna hotel at 12.30 pm and reach Sanjeevaiah park at 12.50 pm. He will pay tributes to the former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh state at the park. Later, he will go to Gandhi Bhavan and take part in the internal meetings of the party. He will hold discussions with the party leaders to find out the strengths and the weakness of the party.

At 3 pm, he will leave Gandhi Bhavan for Shamshabad airport. He will catch a special flight at 5.50 pm and leave for Delhi.