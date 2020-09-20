Rahul Mishra’s Opulence with Responsibility

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANSlife) Day 2 of the first-ever digital India Couture Week (ICW) featured designers who are recognised as the new guard of Indian Couture — Rahul Misra and Amit Aggarwal.

Unlike many of the names showcasing at the event, this isn’t Mishra’s first virtual couture outing; he showcased his collection ‘Butterfly People’ at the recently held digital Paris Haute Couture Calendar.

‘Lotus Pond’ is an extension of his Paris Haute Couture collection; it is a symbolise hope and optimism for a better future. The motif of the lotus is known to symbolise self-regeneration and rebirth, purity and enlightenment, even in murky waters a beautiful bloom appears. It is an ode to the evolving ecosystem of aquatic life– plants, fish, planktons, dragonflies and butterflies – embroidered together by the sublime flower, reveals the designer.

Mishra reveals that this collection is a creative expression, quoting Hans Christian Anderson, he states, “Just living is not enough. One must have sunshine, freedom and a little flower.” The collection is a testament to the spirit of the designer, his vote for slow fashion and his steadfast commitment to his team to not only survive but flourish through these tough times.

It has been the designers endeavour to support his team, hand embroiderers and tailors through the current crisis. “We have been fortunate to be able to stand by them through this storm and are committed to continue doing so. It’s the very foundation of our brand values. We are a large family – that includes hundreds of people including local craftsmen and workers.”

Mishra showcased his collection through a short-film shot at the Tijara Fort Palace in Rajasthan. Models were seen wearing ensembles with the designers’ signature 3D embroideries with motifs of butterflies, dragonflies, birds and aquatic life. The video captured the most intricate, multi-colour thread work, jali work, sequin embroidery and surface texture on every piece.

Mishra says the collection looks at “entire disruption” brought on to the industry by the pandemic and the ones sustaining it. He hopes to keep growing sustainably and empowering the community of artisans that bring to life such masterpieces.

“Today, we collectively acknowledge the value of beauty. It gave us a deep sense of joy and nourishment to return to our studio,” says the International Woolmark Prize winner in his note.

Source: IANS

