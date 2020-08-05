Rahul Modi, the man who secured rank 420 in UPSC results

Sruthi Vibhavari

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a candidate named Rahul Modi cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday (August 4). The portmanteau of India’s two biggest political rivals – Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi – being the full name of the candidate set social media on fire.

What makes this piece of news even more amusing is that he stood 420in the merit list. Char Sau Bees or 420, is usually referred to a person who is up to the fraudulent activity. This was made the subject of lampooning on social media.

Rahul Modi, however, is elated about his result. On being the topic of discussion because of his name and rank, he says, “You can call it a coincidence and a game of numbers. Viewing my name as a combination of two political leaders is different. But, my identity is different. As we are living in the generation of social media, I also respect their views.”

“I knew my efforts would pay off, but never imagined that I can be famous like this,” he laughs off. Modi, a native of Rajasthan, is likely to make it into the Central Services, given his rank.

UPSC announced the list of all qualified candidates for IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil services on Tuesday. 29-year old Pradeep Singh topped the list of 829 candidates.