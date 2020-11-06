Rahul most productive batsman in terms of running in IPL 2020

New Delhi, Nov 7 : Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) may not have been able to make it to the playoffs but their captain, KL Rahul, has signed off as the most productive batsman of the tournament. Besides still holding the Orange Cap, has also made a distinction for covering the maximum distance between the wickets among all the batsmen this IPL season.

The KXIP captain has scored 300 of his 670 runs in singles, two’s or three’s. He has also run from the non-strikers end to add another 278 runs to his team’s score. That puts his overall tally of the 22-yard forays this year across three grounds in the UAE at 578 runs produced. The distance that Rahul covered in doing so comes to an estimated 12,716 metres, or 11.62 kilometres, according to the GloFans Cric Data Metrics.

Additionally, 28-year-old Rahul hit 58 fours and 23 sixes in his 14 innings. Virat Kohli comes next in running between the wickets during the tournament. Of the 460 runs that Kohli scored, 302 came from running between the wickets which is the highest in terms of percentage of runs and two more than what Rahul achieved.

However, Rahul enjoys a clear edge from the non-striker’s end. Kohli had run 217 runs from the bowler’s end, 61 runs less than Rahul’s tally which would place Kohli’s overall effort for the tournament behind that of the the KXIP skipper.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.