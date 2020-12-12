Rahul my favourite current international cricketer: Lara

New Delhi, Dec 12 : Former West Indies captain and batting great Brian Lara said that India’s KL Rahul is his favourite player currently in international cricket.

Lara said that Rahul’s scintillating form in limited overs cricket over the past year has made him “exceptional to watch”.

Lara made the comment when responding to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in a discussion for 7 cricket.

“That’s easy! It’s KL Rahul. If you’re talking about the two teams that are playing, KL Rahul it is for me. He is someone I’d pay to watch to bat,” said Lara when Ponting asked him who his favourite international cricketer is.

“In the world Jofra Archer is excellent, Nicholas Pooran is there but I just love watching KL Rahul, especially in T20s, I know he’s going into Test cricket but in T20 when you see guy batting correctly with the ability to score runs with traditional shots, is just exceptional to watch,” said Lara.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.