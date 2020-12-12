Rahul my favourite current international cricketer: Lara

News Desk 1Updated: 13th December 2020 12:00 am IST
Rahul my favourite current international cricketer: Lara

New Delhi, Dec 12 : Former West Indies captain and batting great Brian Lara said that India’s KL Rahul is his favourite player currently in international cricket.

Lara said that Rahul’s scintillating form in limited overs cricket over the past year has made him “exceptional to watch”.

Lara made the comment when responding to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in a discussion for 7 cricket.

“That’s easy! It’s KL Rahul. If you’re talking about the two teams that are playing, KL Rahul it is for me. He is someone I’d pay to watch to bat,” said Lara when Ponting asked him who his favourite international cricketer is.

READ:  73 new Covid cases push Zimbabwe's tally to 10,912

“In the world Jofra Archer is excellent, Nicholas Pooran is there but I just love watching KL Rahul, especially in T20s, I know he’s going into Test cricket but in T20 when you see guy batting correctly with the ability to score runs with traditional shots, is just exceptional to watch,” said Lara.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Updated: 13th December 2020 12:00 am IST
Back to top button