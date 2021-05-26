Rahul, Priyanka accuse govt of suppressing data on Covid deaths

New Delhi: Citing reports in international media, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday accused the Central government of suppressing the data on Covid related deaths in the country.

“We will never know the true number of COVID related deaths as the government has worked harder on suppressing this data than they did fighting the pandemic,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

“Numbers don’t lie… GOI does,” tweeted her brother Rahul Gandhi.

As per the latest data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 2,71,57,795 with 24,95,591 active cases and 3,11,388 deaths.