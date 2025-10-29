Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi to address around 15 rallies in Bihar campaign

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to address around 15 rallies in all in poll-bound Bihar, party sources said on Wednesday, as the electoral contest hots up in the crucial Hindi heartland state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently underwent a pacemaker implantation procedure, is set to address three rallies in Bihar along with a few press conferences as well, they said.

Rahul Gandhi began his campaign with two rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on Wednesday. Priyanka Gandhi, who is presently in Wayanad, will visit Bihar later this week and address poll rallies.

Congress president Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kanhaiya Kumar and Independent MP Pappu Yadav are among the party’s 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls.

The party’s Bihar affairs in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, its state unit chief Rajesh Ram, Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala and Syed Naseer Hussain, as well as senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, are also on the list.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, “The Mahagathbandhan rallies in Sakra and Darbhanga today, under Rahul Gandhi ji and Tejashwi Yadav ji’s leadership, has set the tone for an electrifying campaign to usher in a pro-people government that replaces the corrupt, communal and criminal NDA government currently in power.”

“We are receiving more and more support from every segment of society with every passing day, and we are set for a solid victory in the upcoming elections!” he added.

Polling in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, Congress and Left parties as the main constituents, has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar polls.