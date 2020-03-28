Rahul raises questions over migrant crisis due to lockdown

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government may have arranged buses to take migrant workers to their homes amid lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday evening tweeted a video, in which migrant workers are seen queuing up for transport, to hit out at the central and the UP governments.

The video, it’s learnt, was shot at Kaushambi on the Delhi-UP border.

“Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Out of work & facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers & sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way & that the Govt had no contingency plans in place for this exodus. pic.twitter.com/sjHBFqyVZk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2020

Earlier during the day, Gandhi posted a couple of photographs of migrants attempting to return to their villages on foot and tweeted, “The government is responsible for this terrible condition. This condition of citizens is a very big crime. Today, in the hour of crisis, our brothers and sisters should at least get respect and support. The government should take concrete steps as soon as possible so that it does not become a major tragedy.”

Thousands of workers, mostly hailing from UP, have been seeking to reach their homes.

After the government declared a 21-day shutdown in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, all transportation facilities were withdrawn leaving many high and dry in cities.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.