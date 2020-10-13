Rahul Rajput’s friend approached cops but was denied help: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 12 : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday took a swipe at the Delhi Police, alleging that the female friend of Rahul Rajput, who was beaten to death by her brothers, had visited the nearby police station but was denied any help, and demanded strict action against the erring officials.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The female friend of Rajput, a Delhi University (DU) student, who was beaten to death allegedly by her brothers in Delhi, has claimed that she reached out to the nearby police station for help but the police denied any help.”

Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi Police under the BJP was completely silent when the girl reached out for help.

He said that AAP demands stringent action against the Delhi Police officials who were present in the police station when the girl complained but did not take any action.

He said that if by Monday evening the BJP does not take action against these officers then the AAP will take to the streets and hold a massive protest.

Bharadwaj said a delegation of the AAP along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family of Rajput. On the same day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also met the family members.

The AAP leader alleged that Gupta tried to mislead the family “but at the end of the day, we expected that the BJP would provide justice to the family because Delhi Police comes under the central government.”

Backing his claims, Bharadwaj said, on Sunday some of the journalists spoke to the woman friend of Rajput, over video call, whose brothers and their friends allegedly killed him by beating him up.

“She was present when this incident happened and also tried to help the boy. The girl reached out to the police station and urged the police officials to help the boy but unfortunately, the Delhi Police under the BJP was completely silent and did not take a single step to save the boy.

“The girl requested the Delhi Police to help because her family members were beating up the boy but the police refused to help and told her that they will not be able to interfere in this matter,” he said.

Lashing out at the BJP, the AAP leader said that if the police had intervened then Rajput would have been alive.

Bharadwaj also claimed that the girl has said that there were eight people involved and not five.

Rajput, a tuition teacher and a second-year student of Bachelor of Arts was beaten to death on the night of October 7. He is said to have died due to severe internal injuries and spleen rupture.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.