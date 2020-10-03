Rahul should apologise to Haryana farmers: Minister

Gurugram, Oct 3 : Haryana Agriculture Minister Jayaprakash Dalal, who visited the Pataudi Grain Market in Gurugram on Saturday to take stock of the ongoing millet purchase, criticised former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and said he should “apologise” to the farmers of Haryana as the Congress party during its 60 years of central rule could not serve them properly and failed to ensure good prices for their crops.

Dalal further said that the state’s farmers should be thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government who are working for farmers’ welfare.

The minister alleged that Rahul Gandhi comes to take photographs once every four to six months after travelling abroad. Congress should take responsibility for poor conditions of the farmers in the state.

“Congress is propagating that ‘mandis’ will end, Minimum Support Price (MSP) will end, the answer is in front of us. Now in BJP regime, the ‘mandis’ are also running and the MSP is also running and the money is also going to the farmers’ account,” Dalal told reporters.

The minister advised the farmers to adopt horticulture instead of traditional crops and said they should adopt drip irrigation system which will also save water.

“The government is fully focused towards saving water and recharging the ground water level. In Haryana, arrangements will be made to recharge the water by renovating 7,000 to 8,000 ponds. For this, a pond authority has been formed in the state,” Dalal said.

