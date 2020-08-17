Rahul should stop day-dreaming about coming in power: BJP leader

The senior Congress leader is leaving no stone unturned to malign the reputation of BJP and RSS.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 17th August 2020 4:44 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi should stop day-dreaming about coming in power: Telangana BJP leader

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi should stop day-dreaming about grabbing power by making allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party, said NV Subhash, Telangana BJP leader on Monday responding to Congress leader’s remarks about BJP using Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate.

“Rahul Gandhi should realise that he wouldn’t come to power by degrading BJP instead he must try to gain the confidence of the people in his own party,” Subhash said.

As per him, the senior Congress leader is leaving no stone unturned to malign the reputation of BJP and RSS.

“Social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp let people express their unadulterated opinions. No one can influence people on these platforms,” he further said.

Subhash added that it was a matter of pity that Gandhi still believes that his party was defeated in the elections because someone influenced the electorate, but it is rather because it lost the trust of the people.

He further advised Gandhi to not degrade himself by making false allegations against BJP.

Source: ANI
