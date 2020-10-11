Rahul slams govt over COVID-19 handling

New Delhi: As India’s coronavirus case tally crossed the 70 lakh-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the government over the handling of COVID-19 situation, saying it is a case study on how not to react to a pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi tagged a BBC video on India’s pandemic journey which showed the problems faced by the migrant labourers after the announcement of the lockdown, the rising cases of COVID-19 and loss of lives.

“A case study on how not to react to a pandemic,” Gandhi tweeted along with the video.

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases raced past 70 lakh, 13 days after it had crossed the 60-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 60 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The national recovery rate stands at 86.17 per cent.

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 70,53,806 with 74,383 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,08,334 with 918 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

India’s coronavirus cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days.Then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark and 11 days to go past 50 lakh. The cases rose from 50 lakh to 60 lakh in 12 days.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

