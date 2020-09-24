Rahul smashes second IPL ton as KXIP beat RCB by 97-runs

By MansoorUpdated: 24th September 2020 11:38 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul after scoring a century during IPL 2020 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics)

Dubai: K L Rahul smashed his second IPL hundred to lead Kings XI Punjab to a comprehensive 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Rahul, who was dropped by RCB skipper Virat Kohli twice, slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an Indian in IPL history, to fire KXIP to 206/3.

In response, RCB were never in the chase and were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs.

Brief Scores: KXIP 206/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 132 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/25, Shivam Dube 2/33). RCB 109/10 in 17 overs (Sundar 30; Bishnoi 3/32, Ashwin 3/21).

READ:  FIR against director Anurag Kashyap after actress alleges rape
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By MansoorUpdated: 24th September 2020 11:38 pm IST
Back to top button