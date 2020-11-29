Rahul takes a dig at Modi, says it’s time to talk about farmers

New Delhi, Nov 29 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the ongoing farmers protests. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, Rahul said now it is time to talk about the farmers.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, “The promise was to make farmers’ income double. Income was increased but of Ambani and Adani.

“Those who are justifying the black farm laws, those will not resolve the issue in the farmers’ favour”.

Even as the farmers of Punjab and Haryana continued to rally at Singhu and Tikri border entry points, scores of Uttar Pradesh farmers gathered at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Sunday morning in their bid to enter the national capital.

Though the police officials were holding talks with them and were willing to allow them to go to Burari in north-west Delhi where a section of farmers have already been camping, the farmers from Uttar Pradesh rallying under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union — were adamant on visiting Parliament House in central Delhi to lodge their protest against the three farm laws.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s advice to farmers to rally in Burari, Sanjay Tyagi, a farmer from Muzaffarnagar, said: “What will we get by going to Burari? Will Amit Shah come there to seek our votes? If he wishes to talk to farmers, he should come on the interstate border.”

Source: IANS

