Rahul takes jibe on Modi with one word ‘asatyagrahi’

By Qayam Published: July 11, 2020, 2:15 pm IST
PM has surrendered Indian territory to China: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claim that the 750 megawatt (MW) Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project in Madhya Pradesh is Asia’s largest. Rahul Gandhi wrote just one word — “asatyagrahi”.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “Asatyagrahi” tagging a tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Friday after he dedicated the “game-changer” Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project to the nation.

In his tweet, Modi said, “Today Rewa has really created history. Rewa is identified with the name of river Narmada and the white tiger. Now the name of Asia’s largest solar power project has also been added.”

“The word ‘satyagrahi’ in Hindi means someone who practises the policy of satyagraha or insists on the truth.

