Rahul targets Centre over NEET-JEE exams

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 7:03 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 31 : Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not referring to the NEET and JEE examinations on his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but holding a ‘khilone pe charcha’ (discussion on toys) instead.

“JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (discussions on examinations) but the Prime Minister did ‘khilone pe charcha’ (discussion on toys),” he said in a tweet.

His remarks came after Modi during his monthly ‘Mann ki baat’ programme noted that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but that India’s share is very small in the sector, and also gave a clarion call to be “vocal for local toys”, stressing on the need for making the country a toy hub.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also targeted the government over the record spike of Covid-19 cases in the country, saying: “Breaking World Covid-19 record in daily figures can’t be right. Still conducting JEE-NEET without safety protocols is right. But permitting question hour in Parliament is wrong.”

His remarks came after India recorded over a record single-day spike of 78,761 fresh cases and 948 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 in India on Sunday reached 35,42,733 cases.

