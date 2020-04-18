Rahul thanks govt for changing FDI norms after his warning

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked the government on Saturday for amending the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy after his warning on takeover of Indian companies by foreign players during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I thank the Government for taking note of my warning and amending the FDI norms to make it mandatory for Government approval in some specific cases,” he wrote on Twitter.

I thank the Govt. for taking note of my warning and amending the FDI norms to make it mandatory for Govt. approval in some specific cases. https://t.co/ztehExZXNc — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2020

Gandhi had, on April 12, flagged the issue of alleged takeover of some Indian companies after those became vulnerable in the wake of the economic slowdown.

The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The Govt must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2020

“The massive economic slowdown has weakened many Indian corporates making them attractive targets for takeovers. The Government must not allow foreign interests to take control of any Indian corporate at this time of national crisis,” he had written on Twitter.

Gandhi”s warning came after the People”s Bank of China (PBoC) invested in HDFC and took up a stake in the finance company.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.