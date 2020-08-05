Rahul tweets ‘Bhagwan Ram is love, compassion and justice’

New Delhi, Aug 5 : Congress former President Rahul Gandhi has tweeted in Hindi on the occasion of the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Gandhi in his tweet said that Bhagwan Ram is a symbol of the “best humanitarian qualities and He (Ram) is in our deep consciousness.”

The Congress, which had maintained that it will abide by the Supreme Court judgement, has welcomed the event, and Rahul Gandhi said that “Ram is love, compassion and justice and he cannot appear in hatred.”

Congress leaders on Wednesday extended their best wishes for the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “Best wishes for Ram Mandir’s Bhumi Pujan. We hope that today’s event will pave (the way) towards brotherhood and national unity. Jai Siya Ram,” said the party’s Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed the hope that the Ayodhya ceremony will be an occasion for “national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation. In Indian subcontinent and across the globe, Ramayan has put a stamp on every mind and the story of Lord Ram is a catalyst for connecting humanity,” she said.

The Bhumi Pujan was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya in the presence of seers, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.