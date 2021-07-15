Rahul Vaidya, Disha begin their wedding festivities; fans can’t stop gushing!

Mumbai: Ever since singer Rahul Vaidya and his beau Disha Parmar have announced their wedding, their followers and friends have been in awe of the couple and social media has been going gaga over their recently shared pictures from the ‘Mehandi’ ceremony.

The marriage festivities had begun and the model turned actress had a blast of a bachelorette party. A highly excited Parmar had posted pictures on Instagram where the background read ‘Bride to Be’.

The couple took to Instagram to announce their and these lovebirds have coined themselves a new name ‘ DisHul’.

With the wedding approaching, the pair recently had shared pictures from their mehndi ceremony which were a treat to the eye.

With comments like ‘ can’t take eyes of you guys ‘, ‘wow DisHul ‘ and ‘ cuteness overloaded’, the couple is all set to embark on a journey made in heaven.

Disha had also posted a video with a caption that read, ‘ he finally put a ring on it. Can’t believe he got me the ring that I was crushing over from so long. So dreamy! ‘

Dreamy indeed! The pictures have already created a buzz among fans and now they eagerly wait for the couple to tie the knot.