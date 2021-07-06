Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar FINALLY announce their wedding date

Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is back from Cape Town after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, is all set to marry his lady love and television actress Disha Parmar. The couple on Tuesday took to their social media and announced that they will be exchanging the wedding vows on July 16 in the presence of close friends and family.

Rahul Vaidya shared a note on Twitter, which read, “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness.”

Speaking to Etimes, Rahul Vaidya shared the details of their wedding and said that the marriage will be held according to the Vedic ritual.

Disha added, “My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with.”

The couple is currently busy in making all the final arrangements for their low-key nuptials.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met on social media in 2018 and became friends. They shot for Rahul’s single in November 2018. However, it was during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house that he realised his love for Disha. The singer proposed to her on national television, which she accepted. The couple has been inseparable since then.

They were together last featured in a wedding-themed song Madhanya earlier this year.