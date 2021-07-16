Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar tie the knot

Mumbai: Singer Rahul Vaidya, on Friday, solemnised his relationship with actor Disha Parmar by taking the wedding wows at a hotel in Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony have surfaced online. On the special occasion, Rahul sported off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Disha chose to wear red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range of the ace designer duo.

From Rahul going down on his knees and exchanging rings with Disha to the groom’s friends singing songs, the close-knit affair was undoubtedly organised in a proper filmy way. Rahul’s close friends actor Aly Goni and singer Toshi Sabri marked their presence at the wedding.

Aly even shared a picture of him sharing smiles with Rahul. “Aaj mere yaar ki shadi hai,” he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Rahul and Disha’s love story stole the limelight when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ last year.

On national TV, Rahul went down on his knees, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him.

He even wore a T-shirt which had ‘Marry Me?’ written on it, and since then fans started calling Disha and Rahul as ‘Dishul’.