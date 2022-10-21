Rahul will interact with all during stay in Telangana: Uttam

Hyderabad: Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi would interact with all sections of society during his stay in Telangana for Bharat Jodo Yatra from October 23 to November 7.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the AICC Coordinator for Telugu States (AP & TS), was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. AICC Secretary Nadeem Javed, TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, Anil Kumar Yadav and other leaders were also present.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra has been receiving tremendous response from all sections of society. Rahul Gandhi’s journey in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and now Andhra Pradesh has been historic and quite memorable. This will be momentous and more successful in Telangana compared to other States,” he said, adding that elaborate arrangements were being made to welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana on October 23. He said arrangements are being made for Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with different segments of society during his stay in Telangana till November 7. He will interact with various intellectuals, unemployed youth, farmers, representatives of women SHGs and students among others. He will also have interactive meetings with representatives of various communities in the State.

The Congress MP said Rahul Gandhi would highlight the problems of farmers who were being cheated by the TRS Govt since 2014. “TRS Govt did not fulfil the promise of waiving off crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh. Lakhs of farmers do not have access to credit due to their pending loans and they are forced to depend on private money lenders. Farmers are not getting the right MSP for their produce despite several assurances given by TRS and BJP Govts. The increase in the prices of seeds, fuel, fertilizers, etc., have increased the input cost manifold in the last eight years while the TRS Govt is trying to shield its failures by extending a small amount in the name of the ‘Rythu Bandhu scheme. Rahul Gandhi will speak on these issues and other problems related to the farming community,” he said.

The MP said Rahul Gandhi would have detailed interaction with the unemployed youth. He said nearly 40 lakh youth in Telangana were jobless. They include over 22 lakh educated qualified youth registered with the Telangana Public State Commission. He said the TRS Govt neither created jobs nor it provided the promised Unemployment Allowance of Rs. 3,016 per month. Rahul Gandhi will also speak on the failed promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of providing two crore jobs per year. The Congress MP has appealed to all sections of society to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana which aims to unite the country. “BJP is trying to divide the nation based on religion, caste and region. PM Modi is pursuing the divisive politics of hatred. Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to end hatred and reunite the country on real issues that concern the common man,” he said.

Congratulating senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on getting elected as the President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Uttam Kumar Reddy said Kharge’s victory was proof of internal democracy in Congress. He hoped that Congress would be strengthened under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and would win the next election under his leadership.

On Munugode by-elections, Uttam Kumar Reddy accused BJP and TRS of making a mockery of democracy by attempting to influence the voters with money and liquor. He said leaders of both BJP and TRS were shamelessly competing with each other in influencing the voters with huge offers of cash and liquor. He said BJP and TRS leaders were distributing the ill-gotten money which they accumulated by indulging in huge corruption. However, he said the people of Munugode would not get tempted by the unethical offers of BJP and TRS and they would vote for the Congress party in the by-elections.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also slammed the Election Commission of India for not taking prompt action against the ruling parties despite the availability of sufficient evidence in the public domain. He said ECI appears to be working under the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and it is not taking any action on the irregularities being committed in the election process. He said CM KCR would be remembered in history for contaminating politics. Despite all such attempts by TRS and BJP, he said Congress candidate Palvai Shravanti would win the Munugode by-elections with a huge majority.