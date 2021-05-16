Raids conducted at medical shops in Hyderabad

By Sameer|   Published: 16th May 2021 12:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: The officials of the consumer affairs, food and civil supplies, legal metrology, and drug control administration on Saturday conducted raids at medical distributors and medical shops in Hyderabad.

According to a report published in the Times of India, the officials raided two medical distributors and seven medical shops in Hyderabad. Cases were also booked.

Four special teams conducted raids at 24 commercial units that are located at Malakpet, Chaderghat, Himayatnagar and Monda Market. Each team consisted of two assistant civil supplies officers (ACSOs), one legal metrology inspector, one drug control inspector and one food and health inspector, said District Civil Supplies Officer A Ramesh.

The main intention behind the raids was to check market prices, weighing, expiry dates on medicines and packaged commodities.

