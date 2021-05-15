Raids conducted at supermarkets in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The officials of the consumer affairs, food and civil supplies, legal metrology and drug control administration on Friday conducted raids at kirana shops, pharmacies and supermarkets in Hyderabad.

According to a report in Times of India, the main intention behind the raids that were conducted in areas namely Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam, Malakpet, Saidabad, and Tolichowki was to check prices and weighing of the commodities. The officials found that some shopkeepers were selling commodities at prices higher than MRP. Three cases were booked.

During the raid, apart from imposing penalty of Rs. 25000, the concerned officials seized groundnut oil worth Rs. 19000.

District Civil Supplies Officer A Ramesh noted that due to lockdown the shopkeepers were taking advantage and selling the products at higher prices than the prices mentioned on the labels.