Raigad building collapse: Death toll rises to 15, rescue continues

Raigad: The death toll in Raigad building collapse reached 15, including 7 males and 8 females, on Wednesday morning.

One person is missing and the rescue operation is still underway.

Raigad: Rescue personnel carry out search for survivors at the site, where a five-storey building collapsed, in Mahad in Raigad district, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The incident took place on Monday night. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The incident took place when a five-storey residential building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on August 24.

Mumbai: Relatives mourn the death of a victim near the site of the five-storey building collapse in Mahad, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The incident took place on Monday night. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil))

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each person killed in the Raigad building collapse incident.

Mahad: Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

An FIR was registered against five people earlier on Tuesday at Mahad city police station in the incident.

Raigad: People console each other near the site of a collapsed five-storey apartment building, in Mahad, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The incident took place on Monday night. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

