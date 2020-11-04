Raigad Court sends Arnab Goswami to 14-day judicial custody

Raigad (Maharashtra), Nov 4 : A Raigad Magistrate has remanded Republic TV Managing Director and Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami to 14 days’ judicial custody after a marathon five-hour hearing here late on Wednesday night.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the prosecution’s plea for 14 days’ police custody for Goswami, who was arrested early on Wednesday morning in a case concerning the twin suicides of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018.

“The police have lost…,” Goswami shouted out of a police van and displayed the V-sign after the court hearing.

His team is expected to move the same court for bail on Thursday.

