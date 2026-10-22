Raihan Vadra claims forced to take down images of Tiranga from show

New Delhi: Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, on Wednesday, October 21, said the Bikaner House administration pulled down the bulk of his pictures capturing the recent Delhi protests hours before his solo exhibition.

The show, titled “No Idea is Final”, was previewed on Wednesday and was scheduled to open on Thursday, October 22.

‘Timing, context to display such images incorrect’

He said the Bikaner House management called him, saying some of the images were objectionable. “I said give me the reasoning in writing because I wasn’t inclined to remove those photos immediately until you give me a full explanation,” Raihan said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, says the Bikaner House administration pulled down several of his photographs of recent Delhi protests ahead of his solo exhibition.



He says, "Yesterday at 6.00 PM, I was… pic.twitter.com/bhm2jkVeKb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2026

He recounted that on Wednesday, after the call, the management came to the show to review the images and complimented him too.

However, later in the afternoon, the Deputy Resident Commissioner asked him to take down the images. “They were refusing to give it (reason) in writing. Then the Principal Resident Commissioner came, he walked through the show with me and said the context and timing of displaying these pictures was incorrect,” Raihan told PTI.

Raihan Vadra at his solo exhibition at Bikaner House before the images were taken down. (Source: X@priyankagandhi)

He had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the show well in advance with the Bikaner House management, and had removed those with overt political slogans, he said.

“They said that the layout was not legible and they couldn’t read it. I said, but then you could have told me six days ago. You’re telling me four hours before my show, what am I going to do?”

Raihan refuses to take down pictures of Tiranga

A visitor looks at the empty wall at Raihan Vadra’s exhibition, at Bikaner House in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (Source: PTI)

Raihan said he was sent an email at 3:20 pm that if the images are not taken down by 5 pm, the show will be cancelled and the building sealed. “So what we did was we flipped the photos so you could only see the back of the frame and they said that is not okay, take those down,” he said.

This move received objection as well, Raihan said, adding that he was instructed to put them in storage. He said he was also asked to remove the two images of the Indian flag that remained up.

“I said but they’re just pictures of the Indian flag. I don’t think there’s anything in your policy that says remove pictures of the Indian flag,” he said. While he went home, the Bikaner House went ahead and took down one of the pictures.

“While I was at home changing for the opening, they removed the other photograph of the Indian flag themselves. I have a video of them doing that,” he said.

A picture of Tiranga that remained up at Bikaner House after Raihan was forced to take down several images from his collection documenting the recent Delhi protests.

‘Art is political’

Stating most art is political, Raihan reportedly told the management that they cannot function as an artistic institute and refuse to exhibit political content. “But that was my interpretation,” he said.

“Three years of my work is now just sitting in the corner, and the walls are empty,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, the son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, on Thursday said the Bikaner House administration pulled down many of his pictures of the recent Delhi protests ahead of a solo exhibition.



Speaking to PTI about the possible… pic.twitter.com/4jMfBhBZ3q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2026

Priyanka’s veiled dig at govt

Tagging her son, Raihan Vadra, amid the row surrounding his exhibition, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a veiled dig at the Modi government on X, saying that those in power lose it when they fear another person’s expression.

“When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect,” she said.

.@raihanrvadra



When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect.



You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you.



I am proud of you, always… pic.twitter.com/2goSUEq5gL — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 22, 2026

In her message to Raihan, Priyanka Gandhi said, “You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be.”

Earlier, she said “they” are muzzling the voice of the youth across the nation. “Today it’s him, tomorrow it’ll be another artist.”

Several Congress leaders have criticised the Centre over the issue, with Pawan Khera saying, “When even the Tricolour isn’t safe from the censor’s scissors, perhaps the problem isn’t the art. It’s the regime.”

He said, “The government has become so afraid of its inconvenient truths that it would rather censor reality than confront it.”

Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot said silencing expression is what the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “does best” and in doing so, they have only exposed their own insecurities.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande also hit out at the government, calling them “cowardly.”

Atrocious to see Raihan silenced by a cowardly government that lacks the moral courage to confront the horrors it unleashes upon its own citizens. See no evil, hear no evil, it seems – only do more evil.



Why is the BJP afraid of seeing the brutality unleashed by Delhi Police? https://t.co/d22CvK8qJp pic.twitter.com/laGNpsOOxy — Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) October 22, 2026

(With inputs from PTI)