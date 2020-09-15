Rail Nilayam in Hyderabad closes due to COVID cases

Secunderabad: The South Central Railways headquarters, Rail Nilayam, located in Secunderabad has been shut due to high number of active cases reported. The rail is nilayam is currently undergoing intensive sanitation drive.

Recently, all the employees working have undergone the COVID test through RT-PCR for COVID. The results show several employees have tested positive. While the official figure is yet to be revealed, sources claim 30 to 40 cases have been reported.

After the results obtained from tests, the SCR has decided that the building will remain closed on 14 and 15 of September to sanitise the premises.