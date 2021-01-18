Rail service from Patencheru to Medak soon

Sangareddy: South Central Railway (SCR) has completed an engineering cum traffic survey of Nagulapalli, Patancheru to Medak broad-gauge railway line and send a tentative budget proposal of Rs.1764 cr to the Railway Ministry.

The authorities took up the survey after the Railways allotted funds in 1918-19 to conduct the survey. The 89.10 km length of railway track will connect four towns: Patancheru-Sangareddy-Jogipet and Medak apart from connecting other towns and villages en route facilitating lakhs of people.

The railway line will start at Nagulpally village near Patancheru and ends at Medak town. As per the survey, the tentative cost of a kilometre of railway track would be around Rs.19.81 cr.

The SCR has sent a letter to the Railway Board on December 31 informing them of the completion of the survey and submitted the budget proposal. The Parliament session shall begin from January 29 and the central budget would be submitted on February 1. It would be interesting to see whether or not the 2021-2022 budget allocates budget for this railway line. If the funds are allocated in this budget then the wait of the people of the erstwhile Medak district would be over. During her election campaign in Medak District, the late PM Indira Gandhi had promised this railway line.

Railway Line Sadhna Samithi Committee founder Ganga Joginath said that they have presented a number of representations since last 18 years to all the prime ministers, railway ministers and other authorities concerned seeking railway line to connect important towns in Medak district with the State capital. “We urge the Centre Government to allocate the necessary funds in the coming budget so that these important towns in Telangana will get railway connectivity,” Joginath said.